Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD regained traction after Friday's nearly 1% fall

GBP/USD Forecast: Dead cat bounce? Boris' problems and US economic strength may trigger more falls
Is this rise a GBP/USD selling opportunity? Even a dead cat bounces when it falls on the floor – and that pattern is what may be developing on the charts. US Treasury yields and especially returns on the benchmark 10-year bonds are dropping and dragging the dollar down with them. However, these falls are limited.
The greenback is backed by a robust US economy that is moving at full speed. After Thursday's Gross Domestic Product figures showed an upbeat annualized expansion rate of 6.4%, Personal Income and Personal Spending statistics from March showed a leap that beat estimates. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable regained traction after Friday's nearly 1% fall, BoE eyed for fresh signals
Cable bounces from a two-week low (1.3800) posted after last Friday’s strong bearish acceleration that resulted in daily drop of 0.94% (the biggest one-day loss in 2021).
Fresh strength in the holiday-thinned market is partially attracted by this week’s daily cloud twist reduces immediate downside risk, although Friday’s massive bearish candle weighs. Daily techs lack clearer signals as moving averages are in mixed mode, 14-d momentum is ascending, stochastic is heading south, while RSI is in sideways mode in the neutral territory. Read more...
GBP/USD jumps back closer to mid-1.3800s, fresh session tops
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 45 pips during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3845 region in the last hour.
The pair staged a goodish rebound from the 1.3800 mark, or two-week lows touched earlier this Monday and has now recovered a part of the previous session's heavy losses. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some selling around the US dollar, though the UK political jitters might cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3876
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.3828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3872
|Daily SMA100
|1.3762
|Daily SMA200
|1.3427
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3958
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3803
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4019
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4079
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.20 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday's dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.38 amid UK political uncertainties
GBP/USD has resumed its falls, trading around 1.38. Friday's dollar strength is followed by UK PM Johnson's political scandals and uncertainty around Scotland's elections later this week, which weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD climbs to fresh session tops, around $1,780 region
Gold regained positive traction on Monday and snapped two consecutive days of losing streak. Dovish Fed expectations capped the USD recovery and extended some support to the metal.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?