Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD regained the 1.3900 level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3910, challenging the upper-end of the immediate trading range between 1.3898 and 1.3913, amid the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday.

The cable rose to the highest since March 23 the previous day after crossing the 200-SMA. However, the resistance line of an immediate ascending trend channel seems to test the GBP/USD bulls off-late.

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to regain the 1.4000 threshold

The GBP/USD pair jumped to a three-week high of 1.3913, as the pound rallied in a dull European session. Most markets were closed on Easter Monday, but the pound rallied on optimism related to progress in the battle against the pandemic. The country has vaccinated with one shot at least 47.2% of its population, which led to a sharp decline in contagions and deaths. On Sunday, the UK reported 2,297 new contagions, while the death toll reached 10.

