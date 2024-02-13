Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes weekly high on upbeat UK employment data

GBP/USD gained traction and touched its highest level in more than 10 days above 1.2650 in the European session on Tuesday. Although the pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt, buyers could refrain from betting on a steady advance unless 1.2670 resistance is cleared.

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported early Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.8% in the three months to December from 4.2%. This reading came in below analysts' estimate of 4%. Other details of the report showed that wage inflation, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, softened to 6.7% from 6.2%. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovers a stellar buying interest in Tuesday’s early European session as the United Kingdom Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported upbeat employment data for the three months ending December. The labor demand remains upbeat, and Average Earnings rose at a higher pace than the expectations of market participants.

Hiring from UK employers remained strong as business owners are optimistic about the economic outlook due to receding recession fears, easing price pressures, and hopes of rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE). Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.2664
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.2629
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2667
Daily SMA50 1.2675
Daily SMA100 1.2491
Daily SMA200 1.2565
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2655
Previous Daily Low 1.2606
Previous Weekly High 1.2643
Previous Weekly Low 1.2518
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2636
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2625
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2654
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2679
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2702

 

 

