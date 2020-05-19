Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes seven-week low under 1.2100

GBP/USD refreshes seven-week low under 1.2100 on Brexit, BOE headlines

Having flashed the biggest weekly loss in two-month, GBP/USD kick-starts the new week on the back foot while declining to 1.2077 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In addition to the coronavirus (COVID-19) challenges, weekend headlines concerning the Brexit and the BOE’s next move seemed to weigh on the Cable off-late.

This comes from the European Union (EU) chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. The bloc’s representative added, during his press conference on Friday, that they haven't made any progress on governance either.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1738.2
Today Daily Change 5.26
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1732.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1710.83
Daily SMA50 1655.14
Daily SMA100 1617.65
Daily SMA200 1555.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1765.38
Previous Daily Low 1727.74
Previous Weekly High 1751.8
Previous Weekly Low 1690.05
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1742.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1751
Daily Pivot Point S1 1718.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1704.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 1756.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1779.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 1793.94

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit woes smash the Pound

The GBP/USD pair closed the week sharply lower, a handful of pips above the 1.2100 level and at its lowest since last March. The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data, but Sterling got hit by Brexit-related headlines, as the UK and the EU, both reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. UK’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that the stalemate was the result of EU’s demand on a level playing field.  There’s one more round of talks scheduled in June.

Chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

