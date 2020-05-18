Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes seven-week low under 1.2100

GBP/USD refreshes seven-week low under 1.2100 on Brexit, BOE headlines

Having flashed the biggest weekly loss in two-month, GBP/USD kick-starts the new week on the back foot while declining to 1.2077 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. In addition to the coronavirus (COVID-19) challenges, weekend headlines concerning the Brexit and the BOE’s next move seemed to weigh on the Cable off-late.

This comes from the European Union (EU) chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. The bloc’s representative added, during his press conference on Friday, that they haven't made any progress on governance either.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2108 Today Daily Change -0.0012 Today Daily Change % -0.10 Today daily open 1.212 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2369 Daily SMA50 1.2326 Daily SMA100 1.267 Daily SMA200 1.2663 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2239 Previous Daily Low 1.2102 Previous Weekly High 1.2438 Previous Weekly Low 1.2102 Previous Monthly High 1.2648 Previous Monthly Low 1.2165 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2154 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2187 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2068 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2017 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1931 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2206 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2291 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2343

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit woes smash the Pound

The GBP/USD pair closed the week sharply lower, a handful of pips above the 1.2100 level and at its lowest since last March. The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data, but Sterling got hit by Brexit-related headlines, as the UK and the EU, both reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. UK’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said that the stalemate was the result of EU’s demand on a level playing field. There’s one more round of talks scheduled in June.

Read More ...