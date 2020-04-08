Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes session tops, around 1.2370-75 region

GBP/USD consolidates in a range, holds steady above 1.2300 mark
The GBP/USD pair managed to recover around 30 pips from lows and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the 1.2325 region.
Following the previous day's strong intraday rally of 220 pips and a late pullback from the vicinity of the 1.2400 mark, the pair witnessed some selling through the early part of Wednesday's trading action amid resurgent US dollar demand.
Increasing numbers of fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic helped revive the greenback's perceived safe-haven demand against its British counterpart and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major.
Despite the negative factor, the pair showed some resilience at lower levels as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and prefer to wait for a fresh update on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's health. Read more...
GBP/USD refreshes session tops, around 1.2370-75 region
The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday positive move and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2365-70 region.
The pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to sub-1.2300 levels and moved back into the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The British pound continued showing some resilience at lower levels and seemed rather unaffected by broad-based US dollar strength through the early half of Wednesday's trading action.
Meanwhile, the greenback struggled to capitalize on the momentum and triggered a part of its daily gains, which was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's latest leg of an uptick over the past hour or so. Bulls also shrugged off renewed concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, especially after the United Kingdom announced its highest daily death toll on Tuesday.
The latest developments comes on the back of the recent news that the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, remains in intensive care. However, the fact that Johnson's condition was last reported to be stable, along with some stability in the global financial markets extended some support to the major and remained supportive of the intraday uptick. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable edges lower on weaker euro but still far from key supports
Cable eased on Wednesday, dragged by weaker Euro and weakened sentiment on rising number of COVID 19 fatalities. Situation over PM Johnson, who spent the second night in the intensive care but being stable according to media reports, adds to negative near-term tone. Bullishly aligned daily studies keep pound afloat for now as Tuesday's bullish candle on 0.8% daily advance still underpins, along with converged daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen attempting to form bull-cross. On the other side, fresh risk aversion is expected to pressure, but there is still enough space for dips until 1.2231 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.1409/1.2485) which contained dips in past three days and marks key support. Read more...
