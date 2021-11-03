Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes intraday top, extends bounce off three-week low

GBP/USD snaps three-day fall above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed

GBP/USD cheers the US dollar pullback heading into Wednesday’s London open, up 0.14% on a day around 1.3630. In doing so, the cable pair refreshes intraday high while printing the first positive daily performance in four, not to forget bouncing off a three-week low.

Today last price 1.3632
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.3613
 
Daily SMA20 1.37
Daily SMA50 1.3712
Daily SMA100 1.3771
Daily SMA200 1.3852
 
Previous Daily High 1.3683
Previous Daily Low 1.3606
Previous Weekly High 1.3829
Previous Weekly Low 1.3668
Previous Monthly High 1.3834
Previous Monthly Low 1.3434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3635
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3654
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3584
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3556
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3507
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3662
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3711
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3739

 

GBP/USD analysis: Reaches pivot point

The GBP/USD pair's decline reached the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3628 on Tuesday morning. The pivot point provided enough support for a recovery. In the meantime, a minor channel down pattern appears to have been capturing the rate's recent decline.

