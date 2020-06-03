Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes five-week high above 1.2550, eyes 200-day SMA

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes five-week high above 1.2550, eyes 200-day SMA

GBP/USD takes the bids to an intraday high of 1.2581 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable surges to the highest since April 30 while cheering upbeat news about Brexit and the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Not only the European Union’s (EU) readiness to extend the Brexit by a period of two-year, UK PM Boris Johnson’s taking charge of the pandemic handling also propels the British Pound off-late. In addition to the upbeat news, bullish MACD signals also favor the GBP/USD pair’s further upside.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit jitters could put a halt to Pound’s rally

The GBP/USD pair has continued advancing to reach 1.2575, a fresh multi-month high, benefiting from the dollar’s broad weakness and despite Brexit jitters. The EU and the UK have begun a new round of talks although none of the parts involved expects a breakthrough. Earlier this week, EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said: "I expect that I will find out whether the United Kingdom wants to leave the single market at the end of this year with an agreement or without one." Representatives from both economies are meant to have a final meeting in July where they should stock progress.

Read More ...