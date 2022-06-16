GBP/USD more gains in view post BOE [Video]

The GBP/USD pair plunged after the BOE but the price erased the minor losses and now it could resume its swing higher. It was traded at 1.2159 at the time of writing far above today’s low of 1.2040. In the short term, it’s trapped within a triangle pattern. The price registered sharp movements in both directions after the Bank of England increased the Official Bank Rate from 1.00% to 1.25% as expected. Technically, the Dollar Index showed overbought signs after the FOMC, that’s why the GBP/USD pair could still resume its leg higher. Read more...

GBP/USD refreshes daily low, below mid-1.2000s after BoE's expected 25 bps rate hike

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the mid-European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the mid-1.2000s after the Bank of England announced its policy decision.

As was widely expected, the UK central bank decided to hike interest rates for the fifth consecutive time to curb soaring inflation. The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 6-3 for the 25 bps hike in the bank rate from 1.0% to 1.25%, with the minority voting for a 50 bps increase. Read more...

When is the BoE monetary policy decision and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The Bank of England (BoE) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 11:00 GMT and looks poised to hike rates for the fifth consecutive time to rein in soaring inflation. It is worth mentioning that the headline UK CPI surged to a 40-year high of 9% in April, fueling concerns about a major cost of living crisis in the country. Moreover, the BoE inflation to rise above 10% later this year. Read more...