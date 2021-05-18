Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes daily highs

GBP/USD: Poised to extend gain beyond multi-month high above 1.4160

The GBP/USD pair is trading with a modest gain in the Asian session. The pair remains in a steady range following the previous two sessions, after testing the daily lows at 1.4000 on May 13.

The strength in cable, owing to the optimism on the reopening of the economy amid faster vaccination ahead of its counterparts, keeps the GBP/USD pair constructive near the higher levels.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.4171 Today Daily Change 0.0036 Today Daily Change % 0.25 Today daily open 1.4135 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3963 Daily SMA50 1.3882 Daily SMA100 1.3821 Daily SMA200 1.348 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4147 Previous Daily Low 1.4077 Previous Weekly High 1.4166 Previous Weekly Low 1.3982 Previous Monthly High 1.4009 Previous Monthly Low 1.3669 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.412 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4104 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4092 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.405 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4023 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4162 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4189 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4232

FTSE 100 and the 7,000 handle helps to propel GBP/USD above $1.41

The next move from the FTSE 100 will be worth watching closely. It currently remains above the 7,000 level, if this level holds as decent support then we could see it act as a springboard to further gains. However, if the index falls below 7,000 then we believe that it will rely on two external factors to get it back above this key psychological level and onwards to further gains.

