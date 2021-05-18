Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes daily highs

GBP/USD: Poised to extend gain beyond multi-month high above 1.4160
The GBP/USD pair is trading with a modest gain in the Asian session. The pair remains in a steady range following the previous two sessions, after testing the daily lows at 1.4000 on May 13.
The strength in cable, owing to the optimism on the reopening of the economy amid faster vaccination ahead of its counterparts, keeps the GBP/USD pair constructive near the higher levels.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4171
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.4135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3963
|Daily SMA50
|1.3882
|Daily SMA100
|1.3821
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4232
FTSE 100 and the 7,000 handle helps to propel GBP/USD above $1.41
The next move from the FTSE 100 will be worth watching closely. It currently remains above the 7,000 level, if this level holds as decent support then we could see it act as a springboard to further gains. However, if the index falls below 7,000 then we believe that it will rely on two external factors to get it back above this key psychological level and onwards to further gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
GBP/USD: Poised to extend gain beyond multi-month high above 1.4160
The GBP/USD pair is trading with a modest gain in the Asian session. The pair remains in a steady range following the previous two sessions, after testing the daily lows at 1.4000 on May 13. Investors keep their eye on UK Claimant Count and US Housing data.
Litecoin at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.
GBP/USD: Poised to extend gain beyond multi-month high above 1.4160
The GBP/USD pair is trading with a modest gain in the Asian session. The pair remains in a steady range following the previous two sessions, after testing the daily lows at 1.4000 on May 13. Investors keep their eye on UK Claimant Count and US Housing data.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock price and forecast: Tesla still targeting $500 as key support looms
Tesla shares continue their march lower post the Q1 2021 earnings release. The results were not bad but the manner of the revenue generation is what investors worried over. Tesla gained significant revenue from environmental credits and trading in Bitcoin.