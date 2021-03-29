Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery stalls below 1.3800

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fails to extend the last week’s recovery from an ascending trend line from January 18 and a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of run-up from December 11, 2020, to February 24, 2021.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound recovery stalls below 1.3800
The GBP/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day to close the week around 1.3790. Profit-taking ahead of the weekend and a better market sentiment played against the greenback while decreasing tensions between the EU and the UK helped the pound. Officials from both sides issued a joint statement mid-week, saying they’d discussed developing a “reciprocally beneficial relationship” to tackle COVID-19.
