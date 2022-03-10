Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery loses traction

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs another risk boost to extend rebound

Fueled by the improving market mood, GBP/USD has staged a decisive recovery toward 1.3200 early Thursday. With investors adopting a cautious stance while waiting for headlines from the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, however, the pair has lost its bullish momentum. The technical picture doesn't yet point to a bullish tilt in the near-term outlook but the British pound could gather strength in case risk flows start to dominate the markets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Velenskyy told the German newspaper Bild late Wednesday that the aim of Thursday's talks was to end the war. Zelenskyy further added that they were willing to make concessions but Russian news outlets noted that Russia would not concede anything at the negotiation table. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD outlook: Recovery loses traction, keeping in play risk of bearish continuation

Cable eases on Thursday following repeated rejection on approach to 1.3200 barrier, signaling that fresh bulls might be running out of steam.

Initial signal of reversal on formation of Doji reversal pattern failed to get a confirmation on extension above 1.3214 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.3642/1.3081 bear-leg), warning that recovery was short-lived and larger bears are about to re-take full control.

Daily studies support this scenario as 14-d momentum remains deeply in the negative territory and full bearish setup of daily MA’s stays intact, however, bears need to register weekly close below key supports at 1.3164/20 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.4249/cracked 200WMA) to confirm bearish stance generate initial signal of bearish continuation. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD steadily moves closer to 1.3200, focus remains on geopolitics ahead of US CPI

The GBP/USD pair climbed to a three-day peak during the early European session, with bulls eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 1.3200 round-figure mark.

The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3140 region on Thursday and might now be looking to build on its recovery from the lowest level since November 2020 touched earlier this week. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine remained supportive of the risk-on mood. This, in turn, undermined the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3163
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.3186
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3431
Daily SMA50 1.3503
Daily SMA100 1.3467
Daily SMA200 1.3637
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.319
Previous Daily Low 1.3088
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3202
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3151
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3127
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3053
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3017
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3256
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3323

 

 

