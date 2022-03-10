Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery loses traction

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs another risk boost to extend rebound
Fueled by the improving market mood, GBP/USD has staged a decisive recovery toward 1.3200 early Thursday. With investors adopting a cautious stance while waiting for headlines from the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, however, the pair has lost its bullish momentum. The technical picture doesn't yet point to a bullish tilt in the near-term outlook but the British pound could gather strength in case risk flows start to dominate the markets.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Velenskyy told the German newspaper Bild late Wednesday that the aim of Thursday's talks was to end the war. Zelenskyy further added that they were willing to make concessions but Russian news outlets noted that Russia would not concede anything at the negotiation table. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Recovery loses traction, keeping in play risk of bearish continuation
Cable eases on Thursday following repeated rejection on approach to 1.3200 barrier, signaling that fresh bulls might be running out of steam.
Initial signal of reversal on formation of Doji reversal pattern failed to get a confirmation on extension above 1.3214 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.3642/1.3081 bear-leg), warning that recovery was short-lived and larger bears are about to re-take full control.
Daily studies support this scenario as 14-d momentum remains deeply in the negative territory and full bearish setup of daily MA’s stays intact, however, bears need to register weekly close below key supports at 1.3164/20 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.4249/cracked 200WMA) to confirm bearish stance generate initial signal of bearish continuation. Read more...
GBP/USD steadily moves closer to 1.3200, focus remains on geopolitics ahead of US CPI
The GBP/USD pair climbed to a three-day peak during the early European session, with bulls eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 1.3200 round-figure mark.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3140 region on Thursday and might now be looking to build on its recovery from the lowest level since November 2020 touched earlier this week. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine remained supportive of the risk-on mood. This, in turn, undermined the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3163
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3431
|Daily SMA50
|1.3503
|Daily SMA100
|1.3467
|Daily SMA200
|1.3637
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3088
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3151
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3323
