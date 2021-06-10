Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery from critical support, 1.4200 caps

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit, virus strain sterling, critical support breached, US data eyed

The highest number of COVID-19 cases since February – the Delta virus variant is spreading fast, making the UK's last reopening stage less and less likely. While Britain is a world leader in vaccination, this strain first identified in India is finding its way to those not fully immunized. The highly anticipated "Freedom Day" will likely be postponed from June 21 to early July.  Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery from critical support, 1.4200 caps

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.4072, its lowest in almost a month, as the pound was hit by Brexit and coronavirus-related headlines. Regarding the first, talks between  UK Brexit Minister David Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to resolve differences over the Brexit deal broke up without a breakthrough on Wednesday. Read more...

GBP/USD looks to snap two-day losing streak, clings to gains around 1.4170

After rising toward 1.4200 on the back of Bank of England (BOE) Chief Economist Andy Haldane's hawkish comments on Wednesday, the pair lost its traction and closed in the negative territory for the second straight day. The lack of progress in the UK-EU talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol made it difficult for the GBP to preserve its strength. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4176
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.412
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4151
Daily SMA50 1.3989
Daily SMA100 1.3915
Daily SMA200 1.3564
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4189
Previous Daily Low 1.411
Previous Weekly High 1.4249
Previous Weekly Low 1.4083
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.414
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4159
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.409
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4061
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4011
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4169
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4219
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4248

 

 

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

