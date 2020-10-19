Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery from 1.2880 has been capped at 1.3025

GBP/USD's reversal from 1.3025 extends to 1.2960 area

Cable has been trading back and forth on Monday, amid contradictory reports about the Brexit negotiations with the EU. GBP/USD appreciated during the early London session, with the investors confident that the UK and the EU will reach a last-minute deal to avoid a “hard Brexit” as the UK affirmed during the weekend that the doors are still open for a Brexit deal.

GBP/USD: A tick back higher this morning will encourage the sterling bulls

A mild positive drift on Cable was curbed last week, but the support holding around 1.2845/1.2860 essentially leaves Cable stuck in a consolidation between 1.2845/1.3080. A tick back higher this morning will encourage the sterling bulls. This is a positive reaction to the suggestion from the UK side that agreement over a Brexit trade deal is breaking down. The market clearly sees this as a negotiation tactic (Cable would be sharply back lower on a confirmed “no trade deal” scenario) and there is still hope for a deal.

