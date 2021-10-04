Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery extends into third straight day

GBP/USD Forecast: Bear attack coming? Two cold shivers from the north join global headwinds

Leveling up the North, leveling down the pound – the ruling Conservative Party convenes in Manchester in an effort to show its commitment to its newfound voters in the north. However, markets may tune out of messages related to spending, and more to two other concerning headlines.

First, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said that he does not intend to ease immigration rules to alleviate the fuel shortages. The exit of some EU nationals from the hauling sector has caused gasoline stations to run dry and people to queue up. An ongoing crisis could derail the recovery. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Recovery extends into third straight day and pressures pivotal barriers at 1.36

Fresh bulls from new nearly ten-month low (1.3411) hold grip for the third straight day and crack pivotal 1.1.3570/1.3600 resistance zone (former lows of July/Aug / daily Tenkan-sen/Fibo 38.2% of 1.3912/1.3411). Renewed risk appetite keeps pound afloat in the neat term, however, firm break above 1.36 zone barriers is needed to sideline larger bears and allow for stronger correction.

Improving daily studies (momentum is running north, stochastic reversed from negative territory) support the action, while Friday’s daily cloud twist could be also magnetic. Close above 1.3600 zone would generate bullish signal and expose next pivot at 1.3662 (daily Kijun-sen/50% retracement) which guard key barriers lay at 1.3721 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3912/1.3411) and 1.3750 (weekly cloud top). Read more...

GBP/USD climbs to multi-day tops, eyeing 1.3600 mark

The GBP/USD pair quickly recovered nearly 60 pips from the early European session lows and shot to four-day tops, around the 1.3585-90 region in the last hour.

The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3530 region on Monday and built on last week's recovery move from the 1.3400 neighbourhood, or the lowest level since December 2020. This marked the third successive day of a positive move for the GBP/USD pair and was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar weakness. Read more...