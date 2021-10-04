Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery extends into third straight day

GBP/USD Forecast: Bear attack coming? Two cold shivers from the north join global headwinds
Leveling up the North, leveling down the pound – the ruling Conservative Party convenes in Manchester in an effort to show its commitment to its newfound voters in the north. However, markets may tune out of messages related to spending, and more to two other concerning headlines.
First, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said that he does not intend to ease immigration rules to alleviate the fuel shortages. The exit of some EU nationals from the hauling sector has caused gasoline stations to run dry and people to queue up. An ongoing crisis could derail the recovery. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Recovery extends into third straight day and pressures pivotal barriers at 1.36
Fresh bulls from new nearly ten-month low (1.3411) hold grip for the third straight day and crack pivotal 1.1.3570/1.3600 resistance zone (former lows of July/Aug / daily Tenkan-sen/Fibo 38.2% of 1.3912/1.3411). Renewed risk appetite keeps pound afloat in the neat term, however, firm break above 1.36 zone barriers is needed to sideline larger bears and allow for stronger correction.
Improving daily studies (momentum is running north, stochastic reversed from negative territory) support the action, while Friday’s daily cloud twist could be also magnetic. Close above 1.3600 zone would generate bullish signal and expose next pivot at 1.3662 (daily Kijun-sen/50% retracement) which guard key barriers lay at 1.3721 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3912/1.3411) and 1.3750 (weekly cloud top). Read more...
GBP/USD climbs to multi-day tops, eyeing 1.3600 mark
The GBP/USD pair quickly recovered nearly 60 pips from the early European session lows and shot to four-day tops, around the 1.3585-90 region in the last hour.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3530 region on Monday and built on last week's recovery move from the 1.3400 neighbourhood, or the lowest level since December 2020. This marked the third successive day of a positive move for the GBP/USD pair and was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar weakness. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3598
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.3547
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3706
|Daily SMA50
|1.3772
|Daily SMA100
|1.3872
|Daily SMA200
|1.3843
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3576
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3434
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3729
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3412
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3522
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3488
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3462
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3377
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3604
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.16 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.16, paring s small part of last week's falls. Concerns about China's Evergrande, Sino-American trade tensins, uncertainty about US infrastructure and inflation worries are weighing on sentiment. Fed speakers are eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3550 amid new Brexit tensions
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3550, significantly off last week's lows despite new Brexit concerns. Chief UK Negotiator Frost is set to take a tough stance against the EU on the Northern Irish Protocol.
XAU/USD bears target $1739 if $1749 caves in
Gold price has kicked off the NFP week on the wrong footing, challenging the $1750 psychological barrier amid a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
Crypto markets to tumble before higher highs
Bitcoin price was under a lot of pressure as it squeezed during its descent. BTC broke out of the falling wedge pattern on October 1 in an explosive manner, taking altcoins for a ride.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory
Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us).