Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery could end in a screeching halt [Video]

GBP/USD slips to one-month low, bias bearish [Video]
GBPUSD retraced to an almost one-month low of 1.3640 on Monday after a multi-day battle with the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 1.3840 barrier, where a dashed resistance trendline also happens to be. The pair is currently trying to heal yesterday’s wounds, but downside risks remain intact as the RSI is fluctuating comfortably below its 50 neutral mark, the Stochastics have yet to bullishly cross each other in the oversold area, and the MACD continues to stretch within the negative zone and below its red signal line. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery could end in a screeching halt on a trio of central bank uncertainties
Cable has failed to recapture the broken support line – and that already implies it is set to continue falling. The 1.3730 level provided support twice in recent months and the decisive 90-pip plunge indicates recapturing it will be a struggle.
The safe-haven dollar is taking a breather from gains as investors seem less fearful about the fate of Evergrande, China's second-largest real-estate company. Soothing words from its Chairman and calm from commercial banks – which comment that it is not a "Lehman moment" are behind the improvement in sentiment. This may be short-lived. Read more...
Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3661.. Despite opening higher to 1.3753 in NZ on Mon, the pound retreated to 1.3701 in Asia. Intra-day decline accelerated in Europe on risk-off trade together with cross-selling in stg n tumbled to 1.3740 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 as Evergrande fears recede
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, as the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are somewhat less worried about the financial woes of Evergrande, the Chinese construction behemoth. Tensions remain prevalent ahead of Wednesday's PBOC and Fed meetings.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.37, buoyed by a better market mood after Monday's sell-off. Fears that the crisis in China's Evergrande could turn into a "Lehman moment" have subsided for now. The UK vaccination campaign accelerated, supporting sterling.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, lacks bullish conviction
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,758 region and has now moved into the positive territory for the third successive day. The US dollar extended the previous day's retracement slide from the highest level since August 23.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
PBoC September Preview: Will policymakers step in to ease Evergrande fears?
People’s Bank of China (PBoC) will announce monetary policy decisions on September 22. Financial markets remain restless amid ongoing Evergrande crisis. PBoC could lower RRR further to support economy.