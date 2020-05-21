Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovery attempt from 1.2185 low, capped below 1.2240/50

GBP/USD rebound from 1.2185 halts below 1.2250

The GBP/USD seems unable to take advantage of the recent dollar weakness. to stage a solid recovery. The investors are increasingly anxious about the pound on the lack of progress on the trade talks with the EU, which are boosting the chances of a no-deal Brexit. In the current context, of coronavirus shutdown, the consequences of an unfriendly exit from the Union might have a severe impact on the UK economy.

GBP/USD: The strength of the bulls is being tested [Video]

As the dollar has come under pressure in recent sessions, this has driven a Cable rebound. However, the move is now into an important near term phase and the strength of the bulls is being tested. The supply from all the old lows of April and early May between $1.2160/$1.2265 will house a raft of stale bulls who have been licking their wounds for the past week. The market is now testing their resolve. A couple of positive candles may have improved the very near term outlook, but there needs to be a decisive move clear of this resistance band to suggest the bulls are confident of this rally continuing.

