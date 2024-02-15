Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovers some lost ground around 1.2568

GBP/USD remains on the defensive above 1.2550 ahead of UK GDP, US Retail Sales data
The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive above the mid-1.2500s during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair bounces off the low of 1.2535, but the upside is likely to be limited, backed by the softer UK inflation data. Investors will shift their attention to the UK GDP growth numbers for the fourth quarter (Q4), due on Thursday. At press time, the major pair is trading at 1.2568, gaining 0.03% on the day.
The hotter-than-expected US inflation data last week convinced market players that the journey to inflation normalization will be long. Fed officials are expected to maintain a cautious approach as they further evaluate the trajectory of inflation in the coming months. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said that the Fed remains confident that US inflation is on the way to hitting the central bank's 2% target. However, Barr emphasizes the necessity of further positive data before advocating interest rate cuts. Read more...
GBP/USD dips despite upbeat UK's inflation report, eyes on BoE and Fed remarks
The Pound Sterling drops during the North American session by 0.20% following a positive UK inflation report that showed prices are slowing down. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2565 and tests the important 200-day moving average (DMA) after hitting a high of 1.2611.
The US economic docket featured Federal Reserve speeches by the Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Governor Christopher Waller. Goolsbee said that inflation is coming down and added that current policy is restrictive. He said that rate cuts should be tied to confidence that inflation is on the Fed’s path. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2568
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2564
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2659
|Daily SMA50
|1.2675
|Daily SMA100
|1.25
|Daily SMA200
|1.2564
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2611
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2536
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2565
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.268
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
