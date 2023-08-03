Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovers slightly after BoE’s rate hike, soft US economic data

GBP/USD recovers slightly after BoE’s rate hike, soft US economic data

GBP/USD trims some of its earlier losses after the Bank of England (BoE) decided to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as it warned borrowing costs will stay high. That, alongside business activity in the United States (US) slowing down, has lent a lifeline to the Sterling (GBP), which tumbled after BoE’s decision to a one-month low of 1.2620. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2705, registering minuscule losses of 0.04%. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling exposes to downside as hawkish Baily commentary deepens recession fears

The Pound Sterling (GBP) turns extremely volatile as the Bank of England (BoE) raises interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%. Out of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) team, eight members vote for an interest-rate hike while policymaker Swati Dhingra supports an unchanged interest rate decision. While BoE's Haskel and BoE's Mann supported a 50 bps interest rate hike. The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure due to bearish market sentiment and fears of a deep recession in the United Kingdom as the central bank raises interest rates consecutively for the 14th time. Read More...
 

GBP/USD risks further losses near term – UOB

UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia suggest GBP/USD could accelerate its downside to the 1.2640 zone in the short-term horizon. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.27
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2712
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.29
Daily SMA50 1.272
Daily SMA100 1.2574
Daily SMA200 1.2306
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2806
Previous Daily Low 1.268
Previous Weekly High 1.2996
Previous Weekly Low 1.2763
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2728
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2758
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2659
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2607
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2785
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2858
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.291

 

 

