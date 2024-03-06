Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD recovers intraday losses ahead of the UK Budget Report

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that he expects the first interest rate cut from the Fed, scheduled for the third quarter, will be followed by a pause in the subsequent meeting to evaluate the impact of the policy adjustment on the economy. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, financial markets have priced in 3.0% odds of a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut at the FOMC meeting in March. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair holds below the 1.2700 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The downtick of the pair is backed by the renewed US Dollar (USD). Later on Wednesday, the UK S&P Global Construction PMI and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jerome Powell’s testimony will be in the spotlight. GBP/USD currently trades near 1.2695, losing 0.08% on the day.

UK’s BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales (YoY) for February fell short of expectations, posting a figure of 1.0% compared to the anticipated 1.6%. This figure contrasts with the previous period's 1.4%. Later in the day, the S&P Global/CIPS Construction PMI for February is scheduled to be released, offering further insights into the UK's economic performance. Read more...

GBP/USD retraces daily losses and seems to continue its winning streak, hovering around 1.2700 during the Asian trading session before the UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Budget Report on Wednesday. Hunt is slated to unveil the government's fiscal agenda, outlining tax and spending plans ahead of the general election. Speculation suggests he may reduce national insurance contributions for employees, following a 2p reduction announced in the autumn statement.

