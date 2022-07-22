After having dropped toward 1.1900 amid renewed dollar strength in the early European session, GBP/USD has staged a rebound. The near-term technical outlook , however, doesn't yet point to a bullish tilt and sellers could take action if the pair falls below 1.1920. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helped the dollar gather strength on Friday. EUR/USD's sharp drop after disappointing data provided an additional boost to the greenback and caused GBP/USD to turn south. Read more...

The long-due US dollar correction and increasing odds of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August brewed a perfect mix for the much-needed recovery in GBP/USD from over two-year lows . Although uncertainty surrounding the UK political scenario and the critical 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) capped the rebound in the currency pair. Bulls took a breather also ahead of the all-important Fed interest rate decision , US advance GDP and inflation data. Read more...

GBP/USD recaptures the 1.2000 figure amidst a fragile market mood, as equities are seesawing of late, due to US S&P Global PMI data, flashing a contraction in the services sector and its Composite index, while traders seek safety towards US Treasuries, with US bond yields falling, undermining the greenback. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2028 after diving towards its daily low at around 1.1915. Nevertheless, the major bounced back and rallied towards a daily high at 1.2063 before stabilizing around current price levels. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.