Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reclaims 1.2350 and snaps three days of losses

GBP/USD reclaims 1.2350 and snaps three days of losses, ahead of US Retail Sales, CPI
The British pound recovered some ground despite a risk-off environment in the financial markets, while the DXY reached a 20-year high around 104.187 as market players flew towards safe-haven peers. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2373. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound eyes fresh multi-year lows amid risk aversion
GBP/USD has continued to push lower after having lost more than 200 pips last week. The pair was last seen trading below 1.2300 and the risk-averse market environment is likely to cause it to stay on the back foot for the remainder of the day. Read more...
GBP falling on government woes, USD stronger on good NFP numbers – EUR/USD going to parity? [Video]
GBP is again being affected by the market’s confidence in the UK government and the latest elections have not helped. For the first time in history, a separatist government has won the election in Northern Ireland and many Conservative councils have fallen to the Labour Party. Even though the Bank of England raised Interest Rates last week, they issued a grim picture of economic growth. Read more...
