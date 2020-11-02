Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from the 1.2860-55 confluence support

GBP/USD waiting for its right shoulder
The past several days have been quite tumultuous for the GBP/USD, in light of the reinstated lockdowns in England, and the entry of the final stage of the Presidential race in the US. Even so, the next five days are poised to be even more volatile for the cable. What follows next in the economic calendar is arguably the most eventful week for the entire 2020 with BOE and FED's interest rate decisions; Non-Farm Payrolls in the US; and of course, to top it all off – tomorrow's election date that the market has been bracing for over the last several months.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes session tops near 1.2940 area, lacks follow-through
The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 45 pips from daily swing lows and refreshed session tops, around the 1.2940 region in the last hour.
The intraday slide stalled near the 1.2855 confluence support, comprising of the lower boundary of a short-term descending channel and the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 downfall. Bulls might now be looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which is followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level near the 1.2985 area.
