Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rebounds from sub-1.3100 levels

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery attempts to face stiff resistance at 1.3160

GBP/USD has failed to shake off the bearish pressure and has extended its decline to a fresh multi-month low below 1.3100 early Tuesday. Although the pair is posting modest daily gains above 1.3100 in the early European session, it is likely to suffer additional losses in the near term unless it stages a rebound and reclaims the 1.3160 level.

Following the third round of talks on Monday, delegations from Russia and Ukraine were unable to make any progress towards a diplomatic solution or a ceasefire. Markets remain concerned over the potential negative impact of a prolonged conflict on global economic activity and inflation. Read more...

GBP/USD rebounds from sub-1.3100 levels, lowest since Nov. 2020 amid modest USD pullback

The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to sub-1.3100 levels, or the lowest since November 2020 and climbed back closer to the daily high in the last hour. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3125 region, up nearly 0.20% for the day.

A turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a goodish rebound in the equity markets - prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair and behind a sudden spike over the past hour or so. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) would go ahead with hiking rates at its March meeting further benefitted the British pound and remained supportive. Read more...

GBP/USD to tick down towards the 1.30 level – SocGen

Cable is battling to defend 1.31. Economists at Société Générale expect the GBP/USD pair to tackle the 1.30 level.

“GBP/USD has violated December low around 1.3160 and could drift towards the lower limit of a multi-month channel at 1.30.” Read more...