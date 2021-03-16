Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rebounds from 1.3800 found resistance under 1.3900

GBP/USD fails to recover 1.3900 and losses strength

The GBP/USD dropped earlier on Tuesday to 1.3807, hitting a one-week low and then rebounded and climbed to 1.3895 during the American session. The recovery lost momentum, and as of writing, it trades at 1.3880, modestly lower for the day.

On a mixed day for markets and currencies, the pound is having a two-part day. Initially, it was hit by probably by comments from the Bank of England governor and after the European Union launched legal action gains the UK for the Northern Ireland protocol. During the second half of the day, the pound erased most of its losses.

FX update – Sterling the weakest today

GBP/USD, H1

Currencies have mostly been trading with stability amid a benign backdrop of buoyant stock markets and softer yields as markets anticipate dovish guidance from the Fed and tomorrow’s conclusion of the FOMC meeting, which begins later today. This is despite the $1.9 tln fiscal stimulus which is being implemented on top of a better than anticipated economic rebound, though the Fed, looking beyond the upcoming burst of inflation caused by base effects on the year-on-year price comparison, will point to spare capacity in the labour market.

