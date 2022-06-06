GBP/USD Forecast: Pound gathers strength as UK PM Johnson faces confidence vote

GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum early Monday after having lost more than 100 pips last week. The pair faces initial resistance at 1.2580 and additional gains could be witnessed in case that level turns into support.

The selling pressure surrounding the dollar at the start of the week helps GBP/USD push higher. With risk flows dominating the financial markets in the European session, the greenback is having a tough time attracting investors. Read more...

GBP/USD rebounds firmly towards 1.2600 ahead of UK no-confidence vote

GBP/USD is trading strongly bid above 1.2550 so far this Monday, looking to retest the 1.2600 level ahead of the UK’s vote of confidence in PM Boris Johnson.

In doing so, cable has reversed most of Friday’s US NFP-led losses, as the US dollar retreats across the board amid the return of risk flows and holiday-thinned light trading. Read more...

GBP/USD holds in mid-1.2500s despite PM Johnson’s looming confidence vote, eyes US CPI later this week

Despite UK PM Boris Johnson’s looming confidence vote later on Monday evening UK time, it's all cheer for sterling at the start of the new week, with the currency outperforming its G10 peers as UK markets reopen following a long week of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Yield differentials appear to be one factor behind sterling’s outperformance, with UK 2-year yields last up nearly 7 bps on the day as UK bond markets reopen for the first time since last Wednesday. Read more...