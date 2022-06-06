GBP/USD Forecast: Pound gathers strength as UK PM Johnson faces confidence vote
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum early Monday after having lost more than 100 pips last week. The pair faces initial resistance at 1.2580 and additional gains could be witnessed in case that level turns into support.
The selling pressure surrounding the dollar at the start of the week helps GBP/USD push higher. With risk flows dominating the financial markets in the European session, the greenback is having a tough time attracting investors. Read more...
GBP/USD rebounds firmly towards 1.2600 ahead of UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD is trading strongly bid above 1.2550 so far this Monday, looking to retest the 1.2600 level ahead of the UK’s vote of confidence in PM Boris Johnson.
In doing so, cable has reversed most of Friday’s US NFP-led losses, as the US dollar retreats across the board amid the return of risk flows and holiday-thinned light trading. Read more...
GBP/USD holds in mid-1.2500s despite PM Johnson’s looming confidence vote, eyes US CPI later this week
Despite UK PM Boris Johnson’s looming confidence vote later on Monday evening UK time, it's all cheer for sterling at the start of the new week, with the currency outperforming its G10 peers as UK markets reopen following a long week of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Yield differentials appear to be one factor behind sterling’s outperformance, with UK 2-year yields last up nearly 7 bps on the day as UK bond markets reopen for the first time since last Wednesday. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2556
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1.249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.246
|Daily SMA50
|1.2712
|Daily SMA100
|1.3054
|Daily SMA200
|1.3303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.259
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2486
|Previous Weekly High
|1.266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2662
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
