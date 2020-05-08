Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rebound from 1.2265 low extends to 1.2375

GBP/USD rebound from 1.2265 low extends to 1.2375

The sterling is set to break a four-day downtrend against the US dollar with a 0.7% recovery, following the Bank of England’s monetary policy statement. The pair has bounced from two-week lows at 1.2260 regaining more than 100 in the day pips to hit session highs at 1.2375.

The GBP/USD has trimmed losses on Thursday, after having lost more than 2% over the previous four days. The market has welcomed the Bank of England’s pledge to take action to counter the consequences of the coronavirus fallout although they have omitted any further monetary stimulus measures.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2394 Today Daily Change 0.0026 Today Daily Change % 0.21 Today daily open 1.2368 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2442 Daily SMA50 1.24 Daily SMA100 1.2714 Daily SMA200 1.2659 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2418 Previous Daily Low 1.2266 Previous Weekly High 1.2644 Previous Weekly Low 1.236 Previous Monthly High 1.2648 Previous Monthly Low 1.2165 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.236 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2324 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2283 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2199 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2131 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2435 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2503 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2587

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE opens doors for more easing, but dollar leads the way

The GBP/USD pair was quite volatile this Thursday but finished the day little changed around 1.2350. The pair peaked at 1.2418 after the Bank of England unveiled its latest decision on monetary policy. The central bank left rates and the APP unchanged, although two out of nine voting members voted to expand this last. Policymakers left doors opened for further easing, and governor Bailey said that the BOE is not ruling anything out on further policy measures. The pair later fell to 1.2265 amid resurgent dollar’s demand to then return to the current level as sentiment toward the greenback turned sour amid mounting speculation US rates could become negative next year.

