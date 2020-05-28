Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rebound from 1.2233 extends to session highs at 1.2335

GBP/USD: Can this recovery be trusted? [Video]
We have been seeing more fight from the Cable bulls recently, however on a renewed swing back to the dollar during US trading yesterday, a decisive negative candle formed to once more damage the prospects of a recovery. Losing over -100 pips from the day high yesterday will have been a disappointment, and seriously questions whether this is a recovery that can be trusted. Were the bulls to have been in control they would have been looking to find a higher low within the support band $1.2245/$1.2295, but this move seems to have failed before it has even seriously got going.
GBP/USD crawls higher and returns above 1.2300
The pound has been trading firm during Thursday’s US session to pare Wednesday’s losses, stretching to session highs above 1.2300. The sterling has shrugged of yesterday’s weakness to appreciate 0.4% through the day, buoyed by US dollar weakness and a more positive market mood.
EUR/USD moves closer to 1.1100 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel
The oil recovery started in April’s lows consolidates after hitting fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour but just below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.