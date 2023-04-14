Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ready to refresh multi-month high above 1.2500

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling eyes correction as key resistance holds
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.2500 early Friday after having closed the previous three days in positive territory. As 1.2550 stays intact as resistance, the pair could stage a downward correction but the impact of the US data releases on the US Dollar's (USD) valuation should drive the action ahead of the weekend.
The USD came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday after the data revealed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined to 2.7% on a yearly basis in March from 4.9% in February. Monthly Core PPI declined by 0.1%, reviving hopes of softer consumer inflation in the second half of the year. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Ready to refresh multi-month high above 1.2500
GBP/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels in 10 months, making rounds to mid-1.2500s heading into Friday’s London open.
In doing so, the Cable pair bears the burden of the overbought RSI conditions while reassessing the odds of a further upside. However, a clear upside break of the previous key resistance comprising multiple levels marked since April 04, around 1.2510-2500, keeps the GBP/USD bulls hopeful of refreshing the multi-month top. Read more...
GBP/USD: A test of 1.2600 appears on the cards – UOB
The continuation of the upside momentum could motivate GBP/USD to challenge the 1.2600 neighbourhood in the next few weeks, suggest Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that GBP ‘is likely to break 1.2525 but it might not be able to hold above this level’. We added, ‘The next significant resistance level at 1.2600 is not expected to come into view today’. As expected, GBP took out 1.2525 as it rose to a high of 1.2537. Despite the advance, upward momentum has not improved much. While GBP could continue to advance, 1.2600 is still unlikely to come into view today (there is a minor resistance level at 1.2560). Support is at 1.2500, a break of 1.2475 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2505
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2522
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2358
|Daily SMA50
|1.2166
|Daily SMA100
|1.2178
|Daily SMA200
|1.1911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2537
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2478
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2525
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2501
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2453
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2429
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2572
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2606
