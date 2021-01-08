Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ready to rally? Three signs that bulls are ready to take over

GBP/USD analysis: Could continue to consolidate

The GBP/USD exchange rate continued to trade within the descending triangle pattern. From a theoretical perspective, it is likely that the British Pound continue to trade sideways against the US Dollar within the predetermined pattern in the nearest future.

Meanwhile, note that the currency pair could gain support from the 55– and 200-hour SMAs near 1.3590. Thus, a breakout north could occur, and the pair could target the psychological level at 1.3660. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Ready to rally? Three signs that bulls are ready to take over

A week that has seen the historic storming of the Capitol has also experienced relatively limited movement in GBP/USD – but that may change on Friday. After cable retreated from the highs in response to the UK's harsh lockdown, things may turn in favor of the currency pair.

While hospitals in London are raising the alarm over potentially being overwhelmed later this month, recent infection figures have shown some stability. The new lockdown or the previous one may begin working. Additional data due later in the day may shed more light on the disease's development. Read more...

GBP/USD: Bulls challenge 100-HMA amid firmer USD, NFP eyed

GBP/USD holds at higher levels, as the bulls look to regain the 1.3600 level despite broad-based US dollar strength and negative Brexit headlines. The cable stands resilient to the persistent upbeat mood around the US dollar, as the weakness in the EUR/GBP cross lends support to the pound. This comes on the back of a 0.35% drop in EUR/USD amid firming US Treasury yields.

Further, the GBP bulls also remain unperturbed by fresh Brexit concerns, especially on the news that the Scottish fishermen halted their exports to the European Union (EU) over days-long delays due to post-Brexit bureaucracy. Read more...