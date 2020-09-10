Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ready for bounce after 600 pips free fall

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit uncertainties should cap the recovery near 1.3050-60 area
Worries about Brexit trade negotiations continued weighing heavily on the British pound and pushed the GBP/USD pair to six-week lows on Wednesday. The bearish pressure surrounding the sterling aggravated further after Britain unveiled draft legislation, which drew wide criticism and increased the possibility of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the transition period. The UK government’s so-called internal market bill acknowledged that some powers conferred by the legislation might be inconsistent with international law.
The pair dived to sub-1.2900 level before witnessing an intraday turnaround on the back of the emergence of some fresh US dollar selling. As investors looked past not so optimistic news related to a potential COVID-19 vaccine, a strong rebound in the US equity markets dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Read More...
GBP/USD ready for bounce after 600 pips free fall
The GBP/USD is in free fall. The Cable declined more than 600 pips in a few trading days. Can the GU continue its bearish momentum or will a bullish correction take place?
The GBP/USD has a higher probability of building a bullish retracement at the moment. A bullish ABC (blue) pattern could take place after the strong bearish decline. The Fibonacci retracement levels of wave B vs A could act as support for a push up. Although an immediate bullish breakout would be logical too. The first main target is the 38.2% Fib and 100% Fib target. Our volume profile, however, indicates that stronger resistance might be expected at higher price levels, like the 50-61.8% Fib zone. Only a break below the bottom of wave B (blue) would indicate an immediate downtrend continuation. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sell opportunity? Brexit emergency may turn into collapse of talks
A court appointment for Britain? The EU is angered with a draft bill presented to the British parliament that violated the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – and may press charges against the UK. Both sides agreed to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday in London.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems to regret that he allowed for a customs border in the Irish Sea – separating Britain and Northern Ireland – and now wants to unilaterally backtrack on his proposal. His Irish counterpart Micheál Martin said Johnson's move erodes trust, which is essential between neighbors. Read More...
