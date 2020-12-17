Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reaching fresh year’s high

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bumpy road for bulls inside three-month-old rising channel

GBP/USD buyers attack an intraday high of 1.3512, up 0.18% on a day, during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable rose to the fresh multi-month high the previous day while staying inside an ascending trend channel formation establishes since mid-September.

Though, a rising trend line connecting highs marked from September 01, at 1.3546 now, challenges the pair’s further upside. As a result, the GBP/USD prices may witness a pullback unless successfully crossing the immediate resistance line and the upper line of the stated channel, respectively around 1.3545 and 1.3555.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit hopes keep the pound on the winning side

The GBP/USD pair kept rallying on Brexit hopes, reaching a fresh 2020 high of 1.3554. Reports indicated that progress has been made, but there’s no breakthrough yet, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. According to Reuters, an EU official has said that fisheries remain the main obstacle. Also, some headlines indicated that the UK has accepted the idea of “managed divergence” to get access to the single market. That means that if UK standards fell short of EU ones, the Union has the right to retaliate.

