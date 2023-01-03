GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could stage a correction in case 1.1900 holds
GBP/USD has turned south and declined to fresh monthly lows near 1.1900 with the US Dollar regathering its strength early Tuesday. The risk-positive market environment doesn't seem to be helping the Pound Sterling find support for the time being but the technical outlook suggests that the pair is about to turn oversold.
With trading conditions normalizing following the New Year holiday, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals in the early European session. Read more...
GBP/USD reaches out for 1.2100 as Dollar trips again ahead of US PMI
GBP/USD is holding onto the latest upswing toward 1.2100, as bulls jump back into the game amid holiday-thinned market conditions.
The main catalyst behind the pair’s renewed upside is the fresh round of selling seen in the US Dollar across the board. As the broad market sentiment is improving, the safe-haven US Dollar is fading its recovery attempts amid a subdued performance in the US Treasury bond yields. Upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing is helping lift the overall market mood, with the US S&P 500 futures wiping out entire losses. Read more...
GBP/USD slumps to fresh multi-week lows near 1.1900
After having spent the Asian session in a very tight range slightly below 1.2100, GBP/USD fell sharply in the European morning and touched its lowest level in a month near 1.1900. The pair was last seen losing 1.1% on the day at 1.1915.
Despite a lack of fundamental drivers, the US Dollar started the day on a firm footing with investors returning from the New Year holiday. The US Dollar Index, which lost nearly 1% in the last two trading days of 2022, rose decisively and advanced above 140.70, where it was up 1.2% on a daily basis. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1941
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0108
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.90
|Today daily open
|1.2049
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2151
|Daily SMA50
|1.1922
|Daily SMA100
|1.1667
|Daily SMA200
|1.2041
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2102
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2156
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red below 1.0550 after German CPI Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory below 1.0550 following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session. The data from Germany showed that the annual CPI declied to 8.6% in December from 10% in November, not allowing the Euro to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD recovers modestly, trades near 1.1950
GBP/USD fell sharply and touched its lowest level in over a month near 1.1900 before recovering toward 1.1950. Despite the risk-positive market environment, the US Dollar continues to gather strength against its rivals and limit's the pair's rebound.
Gold retreats from multi-month highs, holds above $1,830
Gold price advanced to its highest level since June at $1,850 on Tuesday but lost its bullish momentum amid renewed US Dollar strength. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% on the day, however, XAU/USD manages to stay in positive territory above $1,830.
Bitcoin price rally or short squeeze: $93.5 million in BTC shorts closed on Bitfinex
BTC shorts worth $93.5 million were closed in December, could this be a sign a BTC price rally is imminent? Experts argue late shorts getting liquidated implies a short squeeze, overall sentiment and outlook need to change for bullish breakout.
No more festive cheer
The IMF is among those warning of a tough year, more so than the one we've just left, as the simultaneous slowing down of the US, EU, and China takes its toll.