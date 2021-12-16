Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reaches high level zone

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP/USD could target 1.3380 if BoE goes for a rate hike

GBP/USD has closed the second straight day in the positive territory on Wednesday and stretched higher early Thursday. As of writing, the pair was trading at its strongest level in two weeks near 1.3300 as pound bulls remain hopeful for a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike.

Interest rate futures are pointing to a nearly 70% chance of a 15 basis points BOE rate hike after the data earlier this week showed that the annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose above 5% in November. Such a rate increase could fuel another leg higher in GBP/USD. However, investors will pay close attention to the vote spilt and how the BOE sees the rates moving forward. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Reaches high level zone

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate has reached the December high level zone at 1.3277/1.3289. At mid-day on Wednesday, the rate appeared to have been retracing down after encountering resistance. The pair was expected to reach the combined support of the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3243 and the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1.3230.

A potential move below the weekly simple pivot point and the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages at 1.3230 might result in a decline to the supporting trend line, which connects the December low levels, near 1.3210. Further below, the 1.3200 mark and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3196 could act as support. Read more...

GBP/USD spikes to monthly top, beyond mid-1.3300s after BoE raised bank rate to 0.25%

The GBP/USD pair caught aggressive bets after the Bank of England (BoE) announced its policy decision and shot to a fresh monthly high, beyond mid-1.3300s in the last hour.

The British pound strengthened across the board after the BoE MPC voted 8-1 to hike benchmark interest rates to 0.25% from 0.1%. The decision seemed to have disappointed investors, anticipating that the UK central bank would push back its decision to hike rates amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. This, in turn, prompted some short-covering move around the GBP/USD pair amid the post-FOMC US dollar selling bias. Read more...