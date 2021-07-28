Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reaches 1.3900 level

GBP/USD Forecast: Next stop, 1.40? Covid, Brexit and the Fed could result in further gains
Seven in a row – UK COVID-19 cases have dropped every day in the past week, providing hope that the worst of the Delta variant is over. The drop in infections reflects previous restrictions and is still limited to cases – hospitalizations are still high and deaths above the pre-strain levels. Moreover, the effects of Britain's grand July 19 reopening are still awaited.
Nevertheless, seeing fewer cases is undoubtedly encouraging for Britain and the pound, but also for the entire world. The risk-on mood is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Reaches 1.3900 level
The GBP/USD currency exchange rate managed to pass the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3835 due to the support of the 55-hour simple moving average. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the currency exchange rate had reached the 1.3900 mark. The 1.3900 has been keeping the rate down throughout July.
If the rate once again bounces off the July high level at 1.3900, a potential decline could first look for support in the weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 55-hour simple moving average at 1.3835. If these levels are passed, the rate might find support in the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages. Read more...
GBP/USD flirts with two-week tops, eyes 1.3900 mark ahead of FOMC
The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.3900 mark.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair and capped the upside just ahead of the 1.3900 round-figure mark. The US dollar found some support on Wednesday amid a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent risk-off environment. This was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the major. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3868
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3797
|Daily SMA50
|1.3961
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3767
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3799
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3672
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3974
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4054
