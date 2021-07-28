Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reaches 1.3900 level

GBP/USD Forecast: Next stop, 1.40? Covid, Brexit and the Fed could result in further gains

Seven in a row – UK COVID-19 cases have dropped every day in the past week, providing hope that the worst of the Delta variant is over. The drop in infections reflects previous restrictions and is still limited to cases – hospitalizations are still high and deaths above the pre-strain levels. Moreover, the effects of Britain's grand July 19 reopening are still awaited. 

Nevertheless, seeing fewer cases is undoubtedly encouraging for Britain and the pound, but also for the entire world. The risk-on mood is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD analysis: Reaches 1.3900 level

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate managed to pass the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3835 due to the support of the 55-hour simple moving average. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the currency exchange rate had reached the 1.3900 mark. The 1.3900 has been keeping the rate down throughout July.

If the rate once again bounces off the July high level at 1.3900, a potential decline could first look for support in the weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 55-hour simple moving average at 1.3835. If these levels are passed, the rate might find support in the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD flirts with two-week tops, eyes 1.3900 mark ahead of FOMC

The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.3900 mark.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair and capped the upside just ahead of the 1.3900 round-figure mark. The US dollar found some support on Wednesday amid a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and the prevalent risk-off environment. This was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the major. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3868
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.3879
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3797
Daily SMA50 1.3961
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3894
Previous Daily Low 1.3767
Previous Weekly High 1.3787
Previous Weekly Low 1.3572
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3846
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3816
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3799
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3719
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3672
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3927
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3974
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4054

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1800 marginally lower as investors eye the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed is likely to refrain from any signal of tapering its bond buys. Covid headlines are eyed.

GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.

XAU/USD holds steady above $1,800 mark, focus remains on FOMC

Gold maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the $1,805 region. 

Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.

Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar

Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....

