Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reached a new year-to-date low at 1.3342 though bounced off towards 1.3370s

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound's struggles to break above 1.3400 a bad sign for bulls

GBP/USD has been finding it hard to stage a convincing rebound early Tuesday despite the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback. In the event the pair fails to reclaim 1.3400, bears could view the failure as a selling opportunity. British pound has not been able to attract investors so far this week. UK PMI data revealed robust expansion in private sector's economic activity. Dollar rally seems to have lost its steam. Read more...

GBP/USD reached a new year-to-date low at 1.3342 though bounced off towards 1.3370s

During the New York session, the British pound grinds lower, barely down 0.05%, trading at 1.3384 at press time. The market sentiment is downbeat, with US equity indices down. Further, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is rising almost 7%, spurring a sell-off in the market as investors scramble toward safe-haven assets, with the US dollar benefitting from it. Also, risk-sensitive currencies like the GBP, the AUD, and the NZD, extend their losses throughout the week. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3377 Today Daily Change -0.0014 Today Daily Change % -0.10 Today daily open 1.3391 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3546 Daily SMA50 1.3622 Daily SMA100 1.3714 Daily SMA200 1.3833 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3457 Previous Daily Low 1.3384 Previous Weekly High 1.3514 Previous Weekly Low 1.3396 Previous Monthly High 1.3834 Previous Monthly Low 1.3434 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3412 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3429 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3365 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3338 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3292 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3437 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3484 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.351

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD price retreat reverse?

The technical analysis of the GBPUSD price chart on a 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 failed to breach the resistance line under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3349. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.34708 After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account. Read more...