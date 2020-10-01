Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD reached a fresh weekly high of 1.2942

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Three-week-old resistance line probes strongest MACD signals in one month
GBP/USD steps back to 1.2919 during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Thursday. The Cable rose for three consecutive days by the end of September, before probing the 50-day EMA amid bullish MACD. Considering the momentum strength, the quote is expected to attack the descending trend line from September 10, at 1.2957 now.
Though, any further upside by GBP/USD beyond 1.2957 will be probed by the 1.3000 psychological magnet. Additionally, highs marked on September 16 and 10, respectively around 1.3010 and 1.3035, will also challenge the pair bulls.
GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery limited on Brexit, coronavirus woes
The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh weekly high of 1.2942 and ended the day with gains around the 1.2900 level, helped by mostly encouraging UK data, renewed risk-appetite, and the broad dollar’s weakness. The kingdom published the final reading of its Q2 Gross Domestic Product, which was revised to -19.8% from -20.4%. Total Business Investment was also upwardly revised, although it remained at record lows. On a negative note, the UK government acknowledged that the coronavirus is a "serious and growing problem" in the UK and that they won’t hesitate to take further measures' if the pandemic worsens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
