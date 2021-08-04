Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ranging ahead of BOE’s announcement

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teases bearish cross below 1.3900 on BOE Super Thursday

GBP/USD remains pressured after declining from weekly top.50-DMA signals decline below 100-DMA amid receding bullish bias of MACD, steady RSI.DMA confluence, two-month-old horizontal area act as strong resistances. Bears could aim for June’s low if welcomed. After posting the heaviest fall in a week, not to forget reversing from the weekly top, GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.3885 during Thursday’s Asian session. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3887
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.3915
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3822
Daily SMA50 1.3937
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3939
Previous Daily Low 1.3882
Previous Weekly High 1.3984
Previous Weekly Low 1.3737
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3917
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3903
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3885
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3855
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3828
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3942
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3969
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3999

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Ranging ahead of BOE’s announcement

The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.3900, marginally lower on Wednesday. The pair retreated from a daily high of 1.3957, hit after the release of upbeat UK data. Markit reported a July Services PMI of 59.6, much better than the 57.8 expected. According to the official report, business activity increased for the fifth consecutive month, although the growth rate was the slowest since March. “A substantial loss of momentum was seen for new business growth during July, with this index the lowest since February,” the report shows. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Attack on 1.40 coming? Upbeat UK data supports gains, US figures eyed

GBP/USD has been advancing as UK covid cases continue falling, economic data beat estimates. Top-tier US figures and a key Fed speech are closely watched. Thursday's four-hour chart is painting an improving picture for the bulls. One step down, now two steps up? GBP/USD has been making its way higher after retreating from the peak earlier on, and this upswing has a solid base. Read more...

