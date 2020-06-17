Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rally has been faded but still bullish

GBP/USD analysis: Revealed descending channel

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate revealed a short-term descending channel. During Wednesday morning, the rate was trading at 1.2550.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. Note that the nearest support, formed by the Fibo 50.00% and the weekly S1, is located at 1.2410. Read More...

GBP/USD rally has been faded but still bullish

The GBP/USD rally has been faded. At this point we should see a continuation towards higher levels if 1.2530 zone stays unscathed.

Bulls are fighting to regain the full control and we can see that the price is still in bullish mode. The GBP/USD is supported above the middle daily BB line and we might see a continuation up. The first target is W H3 camarilla pivor 1.2633 followed by 1.2677 and 1.2726. Failure to close above W H3 camarilla might lead to another drop lower. Read More...

GBP/USD slides further below mid-1.2500s, fresh session low

The GBP/USD pair broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.2525 region in the last hour.

The pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some selling for the second straight session on Wednesday. As investors digested the latest Brexit optimism, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read More...