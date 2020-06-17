Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rally has been faded but still bullish

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD analysis: Revealed descending channel

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate revealed a short-term descending channel. During Wednesday morning, the rate was trading at 1.2550.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market. Note that the nearest support, formed by the Fibo 50.00% and the weekly S1, is located at 1.2410. Read More...

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD rally has been faded but still bullish

The GBP/USD rally has been faded. At this point we should see a continuation towards higher levels if 1.2530 zone stays unscathed.

Bulls are fighting to regain the full control and we can see that the price is still in bullish mode. The GBP/USD is supported above the middle daily BB line and we might see a continuation up. The first target is W H3 camarilla pivor 1.2633 followed by 1.2677 and 1.2726. Failure to close above W H3 camarilla might lead to another drop lower. Read More...

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD slides further below mid-1.2500s, fresh session low

The GBP/USD pair broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.2525 region in the last hour.

The pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some selling for the second straight session on Wednesday. As investors digested the latest Brexit optimism, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2564
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2572
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2474
Daily SMA50 1.2424
Daily SMA100 1.2531
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2688
Previous Daily Low 1.2552
Previous Weekly High 1.2813
Previous Weekly Low 1.2474
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2636
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2469
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2385
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2791

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD trades below 1.26 after UK inflation data, ahead of Powell

GBP/USD trades below 1.26 after UK inflation data, ahead of Powell

GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, consolidating losses. UK headline CPI met expectations at 0.5%. Tensions in the Korean peninsula and between China and India are weighing on sentiment. Fed Chair Powell testifies again later in the day.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD trades below 1.1270 amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD trades below 1.1270 amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD is trading below 1.13 as coronavirus concerns in the US and China dominate and outweigh optimism for recovery. Eurozone inflation figures and Fed Powell's second day of testimony are on the agenda. 

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed

Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed

The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.

Read more

XAU/USD slumps toward $1,710 on improving risk sentiment

XAU/USD slumps toward $1,710 on improving risk sentiment

After spending the first half of the day moving sideways above $1,720, the troy ounce of the precious metal started to weaken ahead of the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,714, losing 0.75% on a daily basis.

Gold News

Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown

Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown

Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures