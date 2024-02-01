Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies post BoE and Fed decisions

GBP/USD rallies post BoE and Fed decisions, eyes on US Nonfarm Payrolls data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) gained some ground against the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session following back-to-back monetary policy decisions by the Bank of England (BoE) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.274
Today Daily Change 0.0066
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 1.2674
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2707
Daily SMA50 1.2677
Daily SMA100 1.2467
Daily SMA200 1.2562
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2751
Previous Daily Low 1.2658
Previous Weekly High 1.2775
Previous Weekly Low 1.2649
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2694
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2716
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2602
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2545
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.273
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2787
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2823

 

 

Pound Sterling bounces back strongly as BoE holds higher interest rates narrative

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers swiftly as the Bank of England (BoE) has kept interest rates steady at 5.25%. The BoE has kept interest rates unchanged for the fourth time in a row. Six of nine Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members supported maintaining the status quo. BoE policymakers Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel voted for a further interest rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50%, while Swati Dhingra endorsed a rate cut of the same size. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates around 1.2680 with a tepid momentum

GBP/USD grapples to find a direction, hovering around 1.2680 during the Asian session on Thursday. The technical analysis of the GBP/USD pair shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below 50. This indicates a bearish momentum for the pair. Read More...
 
Recommended content

