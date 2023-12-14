Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies, nearing 1.2755 post-BoE decision

GBP/USD rallies, nearing 1.2755 post-BoE decision, highest peak since August

In Thursday's session, the GBP/USD pair surged after the Bank of England's (BoE) recent decision and jumped to its highest point since August at around 1.2755. The rapid ascend was largely motivated by the central bank's hawkish policy stance, which has boosted Sterling's value against the US Dollar. Read More...

Pound Sterling soars as BoE remains concerned about sticky inflation

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has extended its rally above 1.2700 against the US Dollar after the Bank of England (BoE) maintained interest rates steady at 5.25% in the finale of 2023. This was the third straight time when the BoE maintained the status quo through a 6-3 majority as anticipated. BoE policymakers: Megan Greene, Jonathan Haskel, and Katherine Mann endorsed raising interest rates one more time by 25 basis points (bps). Read More...

GBP/USD advances above 1.2630 on Fed dovish tone, eyes on BoE rate decision

The GBP/USD pair surges to one-week highs above the 1.2600 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the weaker US Dollar (USD) and the dovish comments after the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting. Investors await the Bank of England monetary policy meeting, with no change in interest rate expected. The major pair currently trades near 1.2634, losing 0.06% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2767
Today Daily Change 0.0139
Today Daily Change % 1.10
Today daily open 1.2628
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2579
Daily SMA50 1.2368
Daily SMA100 1.2454
Daily SMA200 1.2496
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2635
Previous Daily Low 1.2501
Previous Weekly High 1.2724
Previous Weekly Low 1.2502
Previous Monthly High 1.2733
Previous Monthly Low 1.2096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2584
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2541
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2453
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2406
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2675
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2722
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2809

 

 

 
