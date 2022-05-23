Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallies and approaches the 1.2600 mark in a risk-on mood

Selling opportunity? Why GBP/USD's rally is unjustified and could lead to a downfall
GBP/USD’s short-term bullishness looks like a selling opportunity – the currency pair has been extending its gains, somewhat influenced by the strengthening euro, which got a boost from ECB President Christine Lagarde. Read more...
GBP/USD rallies and approaches the 1.2600 mark in a risk-on mood, weaker greenback
The British pound is extending its recovery after posting its first weekly gain in five and begins the beginning week on the right foot on Monday. At 1.2578, the GBP/USD reflects the upbeat market mood as European and North American investors shrug off concerns of an economic slowdown, as shown by equities edging up amidst a busy week with central bankers taking center stage. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye 1.2650 as dollar selloff picks up steam
GBP/USD has managed to build on last week's impressive gains and reached its highest level in more than two weeks above 1.2580. The pair faces the next resistance at 1.2600 and the bullish pressure could pick up in case this level turns into support. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment at the start of the week is not allowing the greenback to find demand providing a boost to GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index, which lost more than 1% last week, is already down 0.75% on the day, reflecting the broad-based dollar weakness. Read more...
