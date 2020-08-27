Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rallied to fresh YTD tops after Powell announced a new approach to inflation

GBP/USD fades a bullish spike to YTD tops, back below 1.3200 mark
The GBP/USD pair faded an intraday bullish spike to fresh YTD tops and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3160 region in the last hour.
The pair caught some aggressive bids during the early North American session in reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In his prepared remarks, Powell announced a shift to average inflation targeting.
GBP/USD: Cable bulls well-positioned moving into Powell’s speech today
A strong reaction higher in the past couple of sessions leaves Cable bulls well positioned moving into Powell’s speech today. Bolstering the key near term support at 1.2980/1.3000 with a low at 1.3050 of the past week, along with a pull back above 1.3200 (an old long term resistance) shows the bulls primed to make their move. Momentum indicators have unwound and are now turning up with bullish intent for another run higher. The technicals are set up for another move above 1.3265 resistance from last week.
