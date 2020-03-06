Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pushes higher but watch out for the resistance

GBP/USD: 50-day EMA, short-term resistance trendline again question bulls

GBP/USD buyers catch a breath after consecutive three-day gain as the pair takes rounds to 1.2950, down 0.08%, during Friday’s early Asian session. While the end of Brexit talks and broad US dollar weakness, mainly due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, recently contributed to the pair’s run-up, prices are likely retracing amid a lack of major catalysts.

Also trying to exert downside pressure on the quote seems the Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan’s comments that tried to placate traders. The Fed policymakers turned down the odds of another rate cut in the month while saying that the Fed's rate cut is not about the current stock market.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable pushes higher but watch out for the resistance

Cable is pushing higher today and trades over half a per cent in the black. The price is headed to a resistance zone that is marked in red on the chart at 1.2966. This is interesting as the price broke the consolidation low four sessions ago.

There had been rumours that the Bank of England would copy the Fed with an emergency cut but this never transpired. The psychological 1.30 could also be important and I am sure the bulls will be watching these resistances closely.

