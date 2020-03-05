Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD pulls back from 200-HMA amid overbought RSI

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back from 200-HMA amid overbought RSI

With the failures to cross 200-HMA amid overbought RSI conditions, GBP/USD declines to 1.2865 during the early Thursday’s trading.

The pair is currently expected to stretch the pullback towards Monday’s high surrounding 1.2850 whereas 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) near 1.2815 could question the quote’s further downside.

During the Cable’s weakness past-1.2815, an ascending trend line from Friday, at 1.2780 now, will be the key to watch.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears looking to pounce for 61.8% Fibo retracement

GBP/USD is trading within a monthly area of supports and resistances having rallied from the late 1.27 handle to a recent high of 1.2871, en-route for a test of Friday's point of control located at 1.2874. This is an area of resistance on the daily chart outlook, with price submerged below the bearish 21-DMA. Failures to close through here, with buying/accumulation volume slowing, will bring the case for a correction back to Wednesday's point of control at 1.2811 which ties up with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement target of Wednesday's rally between 1.2770 and 1.2817.

