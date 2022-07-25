Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.1983.. Although cable rose in tandem with euro initially last week to 1.2045 (Tue), price ratcheted lower on UK's political woes n fell to 1.1891 Thur on cross-selling in sterling b4 ratcheting higher to 1.2064 Fri.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more ...

GBP/USD outlook: Cable probes again through 1.20 barrier

Cable regained traction on Monday and rose again above psychological 1.20 barrier which resisted several attacks last week. Fresh bulls are supported by rising momentum as 14-d momentum indicator emerged into positive territory and last week’s bullish close, the first in four weeks.

However, bulls need an initial signal on eventual close above 1.20 level, with stronger reversal signal requiring extension and close above pivotal Fibo resistance at 1.2106 (38.2% of 1.2666/1.1760) that would open way for stronger recovery. Conversely, failure at 1.20 or stall under 1.2106 would add to negative signal and keep the downside at risk. Read more ...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 21 DMA remains a tough nut to crack

GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2000, despite the latest bounce from the 1.1960 area. The US dollar has entered into a consolidative mode after staging a decent turnaround from two-week lows.

Markets remain in a risk-off mood amid looming recession fears while the UK leadership uncertainty also keeps the GBP bulls on the defensive. British PM candidate Liz Truss set out investment plans while another candidate Rishi Sunak said on Friday that he would put the government on a crisis footing from "day one" of taking office. Read more ...