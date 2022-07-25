Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.1983.. Although cable rose in tandem with euro initially last week to 1.2045 (Tue), price ratcheted lower on UK's political woes n fell to 1.1891 Thur on cross-selling in sterling b4 ratcheting higher to 1.2064 Fri.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more ...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable probes again through 1.20 barrier
Cable regained traction on Monday and rose again above psychological 1.20 barrier which resisted several attacks last week. Fresh bulls are supported by rising momentum as 14-d momentum indicator emerged into positive territory and last week’s bullish close, the first in four weeks.
However, bulls need an initial signal on eventual close above 1.20 level, with stronger reversal signal requiring extension and close above pivotal Fibo resistance at 1.2106 (38.2% of 1.2666/1.1760) that would open way for stronger recovery. Conversely, failure at 1.20 or stall under 1.2106 would add to negative signal and keep the downside at risk. Read more ...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: 21 DMA remains a tough nut to crack
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2000, despite the latest bounce from the 1.1960 area. The US dollar has entered into a consolidative mode after staging a decent turnaround from two-week lows.
Markets remain in a risk-off mood amid looming recession fears while the UK leadership uncertainty also keeps the GBP bulls on the defensive. British PM candidate Liz Truss set out investment plans while another candidate Rishi Sunak said on Friday that he would put the government on a crisis footing from "day one" of taking office. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2069
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|1.2001
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2007
|Daily SMA50
|1.2253
|Daily SMA100
|1.2575
|Daily SMA200
|1.303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1916
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1973
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2141
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0250 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0250, recovering ground as the US dollar meets fresh supply amid a sudden positive shift in risk sentiment. Investors shrug off global economic slowdown worries and disappointing German IFO data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 as risk flows return
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2000 amid the return of risk flows, which weigh negatively on the safe-haven US dollar. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession persist amid expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold jumps back above $1,730 despite firmer yields
Gold price is picking up fresh bids, regaining $1,730 amid fresh USD weakness. European equities turn positive, ignoring looming recession fears. The further upside in the bullion could be limited by the rebound in the US Treasury yields.
Three reasons why Ethereum Classic is a sleeping giant
Vitalik Buterin commented on Ethereum Classic and its community in his recent talk at the Ethereum Community Conference. He affirmed that ETC is the original Ethereum chain and retains the blockchain prior to the attack.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!