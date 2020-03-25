Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD prints session high above 1.18

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prints session high above 1.18, double bottom on hourly chart

GBP/USD jumped to a session high of 1.1817 soon before press time and is currently trading at 1.1805, representing a 0.40% gain on the day. Broad-based dollar losses seem to be powering gains in GBP/USD in Asia. The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, is currently trading at 101.48 – down 0.30% on the day – having hit a high of 101.91 early Wednesday.

The hourly chart shows the pair is printing a double top bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart. Acceptance above the neckline resistance at 1.1934 would confirm breakout or a bearish-to-bullish trend change and open the doors to 1.24 (target as per the measured move method).

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clears weekly resistance trendline to inch closer to 1.1800

Having breached a weekly falling trend line, GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.1780 amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair fails to provide a clear break of 1.1800, which in turn could escalate the recovery moves towards a 200-HMA level of 1.1940.

During the pair’s sustained rise past-1.1940, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of March 13-19 fall, respectively near 1.2015 and 1.2160 could please the bulls. Meanwhile, sellers will seek entry below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement figures of 1.1700.

