Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD prints fresh monthly highs at the 1.3520 zone

GBP/USD prints fresh monthly highs at the 1.3520 zone
The GBP/USD rebounded at 1.3480 and rose to 1.3521, reaching a new monthly high. It remains near the top, still unable to confirm levels above 1.3515/20 but with the bullish momentum intact. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3501
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3485
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3302
|Daily SMA50
|1.3431
|Daily SMA100
|1.3573
|Daily SMA200
|1.3749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3409
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3174
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3443
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3373
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3611
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovers early lost ground, bulls await a move beyond 1.3500 mark
The GBP/USD pair recovered intraday losses and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just below the key 1.3500 psychological mark, or the monthly high touched earlier this Thursday. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers lose interest near 1.3500
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after rising to its highest level in more than a month at 1.3505 during the Asian trading hours. The dollar's market valuation continues to drive the pair's action heading into 2022 and volatility could increase ahead of the New Year holiday. Read More...
