Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD prints fresh 2020 highs in the 1.3620s

GBP/USD refreshes 31-month top above 1.3600 as UK Parliament approves Brexit deal

GBP/USD rises to the fresh high since May 2018 around 1.3640 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair recently benefited from the news that the British policymakers backed the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union. It should, however, be noted that the lack of major reaction to the news could be witnessed, despite have a positive impact on the quote, as it was widely expected.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3616
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.3618
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3442
Daily SMA50 1.3284
Daily SMA100 1.3149
Daily SMA200 1.2839
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3625
Previous Daily Low 1.3493
Previous Weekly High 1.362
Previous Weekly Low 1.3188
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3574
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3543
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3532
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3446
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3664
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3711
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3796

 

GBP/USD prints fresh 2020 highs in the 1.3620s

GBP/USD printed fresh annual highs in the 1.3620s in recent trade. The pair has been moving higher amid broad USD weakness and has now fully reversed the “sell the fact” losses seen in wake of last week’s Brexit deal agreement that saw the pair drop as low as the 1.3430s. At present, the pair trades with gains in excess of 120 pip or 0.9% on the day.

AUD/USD crosses 0.7700 despite mixed China PMI data

AUD/USD crosses 0.7700 despite mixed China PMI data

AUD/USD rises to the fresh high since April 2018 following China’s NBS PMI data. Risk-tone remains positive tracking Wall Street gains and Brexit deal passage amid a light calendar. US stimulus, virus updates are the key before the year ends.

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD extends north-run to fresh 32-month high above 0.7200 after China PMI

NZD/USD extends north-run to fresh 32-month high above 0.7200 after China PMI

NZD/USD refreshes the highest level since April 2018 after China’s official activity data for December. NBS Manufacturing PMI eases to 51.9, Non-Manufacturing PMI jumps to 55.7. Risks also remain mildly bid despite virus woes, US paycheck uncertainty.

NZD/USD News

Gold bulls flirt with $1,900 amid mixed clues

Gold bulls flirt with $1,900 amid mixed clues

Gold refreshes weekly top while rising for the third consecutive day towards the $1,900 mark. Covid woes regain traction even as vaccine hopes strengthen, US-Europe tension escalates without major audience.

Gold news

