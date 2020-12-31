Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD prints fresh 2020 highs in the 1.3620s

GBP/USD refreshes 31-month top above 1.3600 as UK Parliament approves Brexit deal

GBP/USD rises to the fresh high since May 2018 around 1.3640 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair recently benefited from the news that the British policymakers backed the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union. It should, however, be noted that the lack of major reaction to the news could be witnessed, despite have a positive impact on the quote, as it was widely expected.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3616 Today Daily Change -0.0002 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 1.3618 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3442 Daily SMA50 1.3284 Daily SMA100 1.3149 Daily SMA200 1.2839 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3625 Previous Daily Low 1.3493 Previous Weekly High 1.362 Previous Weekly Low 1.3188 Previous Monthly High 1.3398 Previous Monthly Low 1.2854 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3574 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3543 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3532 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3446 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.34 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3664 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3711 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3796

GBP/USD prints fresh 2020 highs in the 1.3620s

GBP/USD printed fresh annual highs in the 1.3620s in recent trade. The pair has been moving higher amid broad USD weakness and has now fully reversed the “sell the fact” losses seen in wake of last week’s Brexit deal agreement that saw the pair drop as low as the 1.3430s. At present, the pair trades with gains in excess of 120 pip or 0.9% on the day.

