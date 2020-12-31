Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD prints fresh 2020 highs in the 1.3620s

GBP/USD refreshes 31-month top above 1.3600 as UK Parliament approves Brexit deal
GBP/USD rises to the fresh high since May 2018 around 1.3640 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair recently benefited from the news that the British policymakers backed the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union. It should, however, be noted that the lack of major reaction to the news could be witnessed, despite have a positive impact on the quote, as it was widely expected.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3616
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3618
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3442
|Daily SMA50
|1.3284
|Daily SMA100
|1.3149
|Daily SMA200
|1.2839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3625
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3493
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3188
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3574
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3532
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3446
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3796
GBP/USD prints fresh 2020 highs in the 1.3620s
GBP/USD printed fresh annual highs in the 1.3620s in recent trade. The pair has been moving higher amid broad USD weakness and has now fully reversed the “sell the fact” losses seen in wake of last week’s Brexit deal agreement that saw the pair drop as low as the 1.3430s. At present, the pair trades with gains in excess of 120 pip or 0.9% on the day.
