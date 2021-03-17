Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD printed a fresh daily low at 1.3866 and bounced back to the upside

GBP/USD analysis: Surges above expectations
The GBP/USD retraced back up to the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the upper trend line of the channel down pattern. However, during the Asian session, the exchange rate broke the channel pattern and the resistance of the 55 and 200-hour SMAs. On Wednesday morning, the pair confirmed the previous resistance of the channel pattern as support before starting to trade between the hourly simple moving averages.
In regards to the near term future, the rate could break the resistance of the 100-hour SMA and the 1.3920 mark. In this case scenario the rate would first test the 1.3960 level and afterwards the 1.4000 mark.
GBP/USD remains sideways near 1.3900 ahead of the FOMC
The GBP/USD dropped to 1.3866, reaching a fresh daily low ahead of the FOMC decision. It then rebounded toward 1.3900. Cable shows no clear direction as markets participants await the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting.
Yields keep rising; dollar limited ahead of Fed
Higher US yields keep the US dollar with a strong support but the rally is limited ahead of the FOMC. The 10-year year yield climbed to 1.68%, the highest since January of last year. The boost to the dollar has been modest so far. The DXY is marginally higher for the day as it keeps testing the 92.00 area.
